ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Laura Tapia, the woman accused of shooting another woman in the parking lot at Coronado Mall, will stay behind bars until trial. July 7, 2023, Tapia is accused of shooting a woman after demanding her vechicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Tapia stared down two women in their car before pulling out a gun and demanding the women step out of the car so she could take it. The complaint states one of the women exited the car and told Tapia she would not take it. When attempting to re-enter the car, Tapia is accused of shooting the woman.

Police arrested Tapia nearby minutes later; witnesses at the scene identified Tapia as the shooter. Thursday morning she was ordered to be held without bond, citing a number of previous incidents.