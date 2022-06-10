ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of lighting multiple fires in the bosque was back in court Friday, facing separate charges. Cristina Castorena-Noble is facing new charges after being accused of burglary from an incident in April and accused of battery on a peace officer from an incident in May.

Friday in court she entered a not guilty plea, both charges are fourth degree felonies. If convicted on both charges, she could face a year and a half in jail, followed by parole. Castorena-Noble has already pleaded not guilty on six arson charges after police say she intentionally lit the fires near Second St. Woodward Rd. on May 18. She will continue to be held until trial.