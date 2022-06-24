ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jasmin Obleton, the woman accused of murdering her fiancé more than three years ago, will remain behind bars until trial. Derrick Casey’s body was found in the parking lot of a southeast Albuquerque apartment building in 2019. His fiancé, Obleton, was just recently arrested.

In court, prosecutors asked Judge Clara Moran to hold her unit trial saying she was a danger to the community. “The state is incredibly concerned with the allegations in the current criminal complaint. The defendant stating that it was in self-defense and that there had been a violent relationship, however, the victim was shot in back of the head. Clearly contradictory to the defendant’s statement that there was a struggle over the firearm and it just went off,” said Mia Rubin, State of New Mexico.

Judge Moran sided with prosecutors citing her failure to appear previously. Another pending domestic violence case was also of concern.