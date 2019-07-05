Woman accused of murder heads back to court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque woman accused of murder was back in court Friday trying to have the district attorney removed from her case.

Back in 2017, Evonne Jaramillo and her boyfriend Craig Smith were charged with murdering 86-year-old Josephina Ortega inside her home. Ortega was Smith’s aunt.

A judge is currently hearing a motion to have the District Attorney’s Office disqualified from the case. Jaramillo’s lawyer says court documents show the DA violated an agreement meant to keep any statements she made about the incident private.

Instead, they say the district attorney disclosed some of those statements to Smith and his attorney. KRQE News 13 will provide an update once the judge’s decision is made.