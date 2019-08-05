Woman accused of killing puppy will be released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ordered the woman accused of throwing a puppy from a third-floor balcony to be released.

Ashley Scott is charged with maliciously killing an animal. She’s accused of tossing the dog from the apartment building on Central and Sixth Street.

She’s also charged with two counts of battery on a police officer for allegedly getting combative with officers when they went to arrest her.

Pretrial services suggested she be released on her own recognizance given her lack of criminal history. Judge Brittany Maldonado Malott approved the release.