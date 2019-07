ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The owner of a local nail salon wants to warn other businesses of a client she says got her nails done then dashed without paying.

The owner of Princess Spa and Nails off of Montgomery and Eubank posted a video to Facebook Saturday, showing a woman being serviced in the shop. The woman is then seen rushing out the front door of the store, with the nail technician running after her.

The owner of the salon says they never caught the woman and have yet to notify police.