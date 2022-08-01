NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for Yarelis Cespedes has been rescheduled. Cespedes is the woman accused in 2019 of recording a teen being sexually abused and sharing it online.

The video began floating around Ernie Pyle Middle School in 2019 after the two girls allegedly went to Lotus Night Club and met up three guys who gave them alcohol and drugs. The victim says she blacked out, and that’s when detectives say Yarelis Cespedes recorded her and a man in the back seat of an SUV, then shared it.

Cespedes was arrested and charged with manufacturing and distributing child pornography. She was previously offered two plea options and rejected both. Her trial was expected to begin Monday, but has now been rescheduled for December.