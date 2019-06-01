Woman accused of extortion to be released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The woman who police say tried to extort money from an apartment fire victim will be released from jail.

According to an arrest warrant, Natasha Rodgers accused a woman of starting a deadly fire at Sierra Meadows Apartments last month without any evidence.

Police say she then demanded $300 from her. When the victim didn't respond, Rogers allegedly threatened to have her killed. Friday, Judge Christine Rodriguez called the allegations concerning but released her on strict conditions.