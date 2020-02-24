Woman accused of deadly armed robbery changes plea

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of helping mastermind a deadly armed robbery is changing her plea.

Calvin Kelly was lured into the parking lot of his heights apartment complex last July. There two men robbed and killed him.

21-year-old Cynthia Salgado is accused of helping plan the crime. Salgado originally pleaded not guilty but today in court she changed her plea to ‘no contest.’

With a no-contest plea, a person does not admit guilt but it does go on their record as a conviction. She faces up to six years in prison.

