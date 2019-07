ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of circulating a video of a teen sex video is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Yarelis Cespedes was arrested and charged with manufacturing and distributing child porn after she allegedly recorded her 13-year-old friend engaging in a sexual act with a man in the back of a car.

Tuesday a judge will decide whether or not Cespedes will be held until trial.