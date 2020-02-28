Woman accused of causing SWAT standoff kicked out of court again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman responsible for a two hour SWAT standoff at the Flying-J was back in court Thursday morning.

Victoria Chavez caused quite the scene at the truck stop after police say she locked herself in a stolen car and doused herself in lighter fluid.

She caused another scene in court today. Chavez is being held in contempt of court after refusing to stop talking during her hearing this morning.

Chavez was asked multiple times, by her attorney and Judge J. Richard Brown to stop talking, but Chavez didn’t listen.

During her hearing this morning, to determine if she should stay behind bars until trial, Chavez complained about her public defender and interrupted the Judge.

She was quiet just long enough for prosecutors to present their case but it didn’t take her long to voice her opinions once he finished, arguing that she was in danger.

Finally Judge J. Richard Brown, had enough, holding Chavez in contempt of court.

Chavez’s attorney is planning to file for a competency exam before proceeding in the case.

This isn’t her first time getting kicked out of court. Earlier this week, a judge kicked her out of her arraignment for the same behavior.