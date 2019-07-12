ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman caught red-handed burglarizing an Albuquerque fire station has been ordered released despite her long history of not following the rules.

Janelle Chacon was caught rifling through the kitchen at Fire Station 1 last week. Police later found money and other items belonging to firefighters on her.

Prosecutors asked a judge to keep her locked up, citing her long history of property crimes and failure to appear. Judge Daniel Ramczyk denied the request and ordered her release to a third party.