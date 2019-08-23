Woman accused in deadly 2017 crash asks again to be released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of crashing into a teen and her mother, killing them, is asking once again to be let out of jail.

Elexus Groves and Paul Garcia were charged with first-degree murder back in 2017 after police say the two stole a van and crashed into a car. Shauna Arredondo and her 14-year-old daughter, Shaylee, were killed.

Judge Brett Loveless dismissed Groves’ charges last year, saying they didn’t fit the crime. Shortly after, Groves requested to be let out of jail while she awaits trial. That motion was denied.

She asked again in February, but was denied then too. She’s now asking for a third time. In the motion, she says she’s been in custody for 944 days and cites her right to a speedy trial.