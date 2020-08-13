Witnesses give testimony after claims of assault at Oñate protest shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are hearing witness testimony to see if there’s enough evidence to try a man accused of shooting a protester.

A preliminary hearing is being held Thursday for 31-year-old Stephen Ray Baca who is accused of throwing down several women during a protest in Old Town at the statue of Don Juan de Onate. Baca is also accused of shooting a man after another confrontation.

Judge Christina Jaramillo is presiding over the case. The hearing is scheduled to last all of Thursday.

