With holidays approaching, City of Albuquerque offers free parking at local businesses

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development Parking Division is now offering free parking on Central Ave. and in Old Town to make shopping locally easier. In a news release, the City of Albuquerque states that every parking meter on Central Ave. is free for two hours.

Story continues below

Additionally, there is free parking offered in the Old Town parking lots on Central Ave. between Romero St. and San Felipe St. Free parking in these areas started on Friday, Nov. 26, and will continue daily through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Parking meters on Central Ave. now display a “Happy Holidays” message.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES