With holidays approaching, City of Albuquerque offers free parking at local businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development Parking Division is now offering free parking on Central Ave. and in Old Town to make shopping locally easier. In a news release, the City of Albuquerque states that every parking meter on Central Ave. is free for two hours.

Additionally, there is free parking offered in the Old Town parking lots on Central Ave. between Romero St. and San Felipe St. Free parking in these areas started on Friday, Nov. 26, and will continue daily through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Parking meters on Central Ave. now display a “Happy Holidays” message.