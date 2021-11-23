With a variety of topics, ‘Science is Everywhere’ winter day camps provide in-person learning during break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is offering in-person “Science is Everywhere” winter day camps in December. Museum Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden provides the inside scoop on what you can expect from the camps.

The winter day camps run from Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade can register for one or more days to experience fun activities at the museum.

Museum education teams divided camp topics into single-day camps that are multi-age collaborative experiences that run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and include free before and aftercare for campers starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m.

The Nuclear Museum states that each in-person camp will maintain CDC state safety protocols and all campers and staff are required to wear face masks unless otherwise noted prior to the camp. Enrollment is limited to 20 children per camp.

Camp topics cover a wide range of interests including the camp Time Travelers for young learners, the Fun of Physics camp that teaches about static electricity and other objects to grasp Laws of Motion and inertia, and the Candy Chemistry camp that highlights molecule structure using gumdrops.

Single-day camps are $70 per session and museum members receive a $5 discount on camp enrollment. For more information on winter day camps and to register, visit nuclearmuseum.org.