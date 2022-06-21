ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique exhibit focusing on the lighter side of things is opening at the ALbuquerque Museum. The exhibition ‘Wit, Humor, and Satire’ opens on Saturday.

Visitors will find everything from paintings to sculptures and photography, each designed to put a smile on their faces. Many of the works take the familiar and mix in the unexpected and funny. The artwork is all part of the museum’s permanent collection.

“What we really wanted to do was dive into what is funny, what is humorous. What makes a political cartoon biting, what makes a satirical artwork reveal something about ourselves and about society in different ways,” said Curator of Art Josie Lopez.