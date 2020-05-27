WisePies Pizza creates frozen pizza line

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WisePies Pizza, the former namesake of The Pit, is starting a frozen pizza line. The Albuquerque-based company announced Wednesday that they will be partnering with Kroger grocery stores for their new line of bake-at-home WisePies Pizza – A Smarter Way to Pizza- products.

WiseChoice Foods announced in a press release that this is the first and only frozen pizza company from New Mexico and will feature 10.25-inch thin-crust pizzas that meet sustainable manufacturing practices and support the local economy. The product’s initial rollout will feature a certified Hatch green chile four cheese pizza on a traditional crust and a Hatch green chile uncured pepperoni pizza on traditional crust.

They’ll be sold in grocery stores around the southwest as well as California, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana.

