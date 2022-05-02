ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WisePies Pizza is offering the community a yummy incentive that will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Mexico. They are holding the second annual 2022 Pizza Run. The run will be held on May 15 starting at 7 a.m. Runners have until May 6 to sign up.

The run will be located at Mesa del Sol and 100% of the Pizza Run’s net proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish New Mexico and help grant a wish for a child with a critical illness. The event will include one-mile run, a 5k run, and a 10k super challenge. Runners will receive hot pizza, t-shirt or tank top, running bib, route guide, and prizes for top times. If you are unable to make the event, virtual participation is encouraged. The Pizza Run also offers volunteer and sponsorship opportunities.

To register visit https://wisepiespizza.com/pizzarun/.