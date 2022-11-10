ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WiseChoice Foods LLC and Make-A-Wish have teamed up to launch “WishPies,” a limited-edition dessert pizza. This special pizza was created to fundraise and help grant more wishes during the holiday season.

Sales of the dessert pizza will help grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses. The pizzas will be sold exclusively at Walmart. The ‘WishPie’ by WisePies Pizza is a cinnamon apple drizzle dessert pizza made with a cinnamon-infused traditional crust, topped with cinnamon-sugar sauce and diced gala apples, with a vanilla icing packet also included. One dollar (nearly 15 %) from each dessert pizza sold beginning Thursday, Nov. 10 through Dec. 24, will go to Make-A-Wish to grant wishes for children.

There is also a WishPie Challenge, and this consists of adding fun things while making the pizza, like putting together a TikTok dance or adding ice cream to the pizza slice, anything that people do when enjoying their WishPies. People can win up to $1,000 for the number one pie challenge. For more information, visit wisepiespizza.com.