Winter Wonderland NM offers a family-friendly holiday drive-thru experience

WATCH: Full interview with Winter Wonderland NM spokewoman Nichole Harwood along with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Winter Wonderland 2021 show is here with festive activities planned. Nichole Harwood and two special guests from the North Pole, Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus discuss this fun holiday tradition and all it has to offer.

This holiday show is a drive-thru experience located at EXPO New Mexico that allows residents to enjoy the Christmas spirit in a safe, family-friendly attraction. Winter Wonderland includes brilliant holiday light displays, large holiday attractions, live performers, and more.

This year’s show features a small special walking section where you can enjoy Winter Wonderland from outside your vehicle and view local vendors, sip hot cocoa, and even get a photo with Santa. A portion of every ticket sold from the event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities New Mexico.

Each event ticket is valid for a vehicle’s passage through Winter Wonderland. Tickets also provide access to the Winter Wonderland Walking Tour. Ticket prices are per vehicle.

Winter Wonderland runs through January 2, 2022. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit winterwonderlandnm.com.