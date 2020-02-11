Winter weather felt throughout Albuquerque

Closings & Delays
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a messy day with drivers having to deal with ice and snow-covered roads across Albuquerque. It was especially slick in the canyon and foothills as well as the westside.

Drivers on I-25 near La Bajada were taking it really slow with the road covered with ice. On the westside, there was a crash on the ramp that sent the driver completely off the road.

However, the snow and ice weren’t all bad. Since most of Albuqueqrue Public Schools were on a two-hour delay and Rio Rancho school was canceled, families used the time to go sledding near Unser and Montano.

“We have to, we don’t know when it’s going to come again. The last time it snowed was Thanksgiving so it’s been a long time,” said parent Amy Melia.

Along with APS, some government offices were also on a two-hour delay. APS has also canceled all evening activities Tuesday including athletics.

