ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Snow started falling early in the east mountains, making for messy roads and blowing snow in east Albuquerque. The temperatures are dropping and the wind is picking up, which could make for freezing roads this evening.

Drivers also faced messy roads earlier Wednesday because of the snow. “It was really slippery, it was very snow-packed and icy like they say, and if they hadn’t gone through – it was pretty ugly. It definitely wasn’t my normal commute,” said a motorist.

In Tijeras, businesses spent the day clearing sidewalks and drivers had to clear off their cars. they also had to face roads covered with snow and sometimes, slush. But New Mexicans tell KRQE they’re also thankful for the moisture. “Hopefully it continues. Any kind of precipitation we get in New Mexico is good, you know? So hopefully, it continues,” another person said. “Any little bit, we’re thankful for it.”

Things looked a little different in Albuquerque, the snow didn’t accumulate as much but near Central and Tramway, winds blew it across the road. Albuquerque has only had a tenth of an inch of snowfall this winter. This is the first major snowstorm of the season. Police are encouraging people to stay home, saying If you don’t have to be on the roads Wednesday night, don’t.