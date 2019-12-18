Winter Warm Up provides clothing to the less fortunate in the community

For the past five years, Blessed and Beautiful has been educating the community on the effects of child abuse as well as honoring children with free events throughout the city. Each year they host an event called Winter Warm-Up: Gloves for Terrie is an event that will help to distribute warm clothing and food for those in need.

Community advocate Chantelle Martinez discusses the upcoming event and how you can help those in need this holiday season.

Terrie Ornelas

The Winter Warm Up: Gloves for Terrie is a community organized event that works to help the men, women, and children that are homeless or precariously housed. On Saturday, December 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the community will be distributing warm winter clothing and accessories and a Christmas dinner to the less fortunate at Coronado Park.

Winter Warm Up is held in memory of Chantelle’s aunt Terrie Ornelas who was known as a very caring and generous woman.

Those interested in volunteering can reach out to the Winter Warm Up: Gloves for Terrie Facebook page.