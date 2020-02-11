Winter storm in New Mexico makes for messy morning road conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another winter storm is sweeping across New Mexico right now. It’s making for a mess on the roads with winter storm warnings in effect until late Tuesday.

Roads are pretty slick heading towards the East Mountains and it’s freezing outside so drivers are encouraged to be cautious on the road. Rio Rancho is expecting more snow than Albuquerque so expect difficult driving conditions in that area as well.

Not long after midnight, rain transitioned into snow around the metro as temperatures dropped to freezing levels. The Sandias and Manzano Mountains could see around a foot of snow throughout the morning.

Weather conditions has caused numerous closings and delays Tuesday morning, as well. There are over 200 active closings and delays.

There goes the trash can! High winds not letting up near Tramway and I-40. Blowing snow is making for low visibility on the roads this morning @krqe #NMwx @TotalTrafficABQ @NWSAlbuquerque pic.twitter.com/fkvnC2inaM — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) February 11, 2020

Blowing snow continuing across the roads near Tramway & I-40. Temps are below freezing with many slick spots so stay inside if you can or BE CAREFUL if you have to get out. @krqe @TotalTrafficABQ @NWSAlbuquerque #NMwx pic.twitter.com/iTGspqoWmZ — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) February 11, 2020

