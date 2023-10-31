ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the cold weather that has moved into Albuquerque this week, the city is adding more beds to the Gateway Center, giving more people an opportunity to escape the cold.

The Gateway Center, located at 5400 Gibson Blvd. SE, will have an 35 additional beds available for overnight shelter beginning Wednesday, bringing the total number of unhoused people served each night up to 85.

“As we prepare for the cold weather, we are making more beds available at Gateway to serve the needs of our community,” said Director Carol Pierce. “This large building gives us the flexibility we need to expand our services to keep more people warm and safe this winter.”

Like all overnight services at Gateway, service provider referrals are required for guests to access the winter beds. The Winter Shelter is open from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily. Bathrooms, showers, personal storage, and dinner will be available to anyone who stays overnight.

Transportation will be provided to and from the Gateway Center from multiple locations in town, with drop-off locations at or near breakfast meal sites:

Evening pick-up:

5 p.m. Gods Warehouse pick-up

5:10 p.m. BernCo CARE Campus pick-up

5:20 p.m. First Nations pick-up

7:15 p.m. Gods Warehouse pick-up

7:25 p.m. BernCo CARE Campus pick-up

7:35 p.m. First Nations pick-up

Morning drop-off:

7:40 a.m. First Nations drop-off

7:50 a.m. Gods Warehouse drop-off

8:10 a.m. Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless drop-off

8:20 a.m. The Rock @ Noon Day drop-off

Since guests moved into the newly constructed space in August, the Gateway Center’s Housing Navigation program has successfully helped 30 people attain permanent housing, and nine more people are about to move into apartments.