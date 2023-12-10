ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local brewery brought together a diverse set of artists just in time for the holidays.

Ponderosa Brewing Company hosted a winter market Sunday afternoon for people to come out and support local artists with vendor fees waived for the event. Organizers said they were able to bring out more creators.

“We’ve got a painter. We have someone who does resin art. We have people who did some hand sewing, and some crochet. We’ve got casa cocktails; we’ve got all kinds of stuff,” said organizer Alexandra Mirabal.

Mirabal said she’s hoping to ask the brewery to make it a monthly event as a way to support more local artists.