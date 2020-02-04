Winter blast slams New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Snow started falling hard after Tuesday morning’s commute and it’s expected to keep falling on and off all day. Snow flurries have slowed down with the eastside and downtown getting most of it.

The weather isn’t keeping people from getting on the road in the metro. KRQE News 13 caught up with a lot of people running errands with some people even out fishing at Tingley Beach. Those outside say the roads have been manageable so far.

“Slow traffic, everybody’s been trying to keep in their own lanes and not speeding so that’s the plus side,” said resident Tobey Coudhenour.

The City of Albuquerque says they have crews out monitoring the roads and they are focused on the northeast heights as that’s where they’re seeing the most accumulation. Department of Transportation crews have been out since 4 a.m. monitoring the roads.

A spokesperson tells KRQE News 13 they plan to keep the crews out through the evening hours if conditions get worse. The snow is hitting most of the state including the Roswell area.

Bernalillo County East Mountain community centers, as well as the Bernalillo County East Mountain Transfer Station, closed due to the hazardous weather. All courts in the Ninth Judicial District officially closed at noon Tuesday as well.

Portales got hit too, with Eastern New Mexico University closing at 11 a.m. because of the snow. Santa Fe also got really hard and at the worst possible time when many people were heading up to work and the legislative session.

The snow continues to come down there with a good coating outside of the Roundhouse.

