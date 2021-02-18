APD shuts down I-40 eastbound off-ramps due to icy conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The blast of winter weather is once again causing delays on Thursday morning and the roads are getting difficult to travel on. Roads near Wyoming and I-40 are getting slick and icy around 6:00 a.m.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports at 7:05 a.m. that officers have shut down I-40 eastbound off-ramps from San Mateo to Eubank due to extremely icy conditions. Police say multiple vehicles are sliding off the road.

APD says street maintenance is aware of the situation and is working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.

It was a clear night until just a few hours ago and the weather is making for some difficult driving conditions as people begin to head for work. Albuquerque Police are busy Thursday morning responding to multiple crashes caused by the weather.

Earlier Thursday morning, KRQE News 13 cameras caught a crash at I-40 and Wyoming. A truck slid off to the side of the eastbound lanes.

The interstate and side roads are getting snow-packed and people are asked to take it slow during their commute and pay extra attention to the red lights. Some cars are having a hard time getting going once they stop.

All Off Ramps in I40 Eastbound from San Mateo through Eubank will be closed due to icy road conditions @abqfire — APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) February 18, 2021