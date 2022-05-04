ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than a decade of talking and planning, crews will finally break ground on the Winrock Town Center in a couple of weeks. “We want to be able to leave the community better off, and with more exciting development than we’ve seen in the past,” said Scott Goodman, with Goodman Realty.

Scott Goodman is hopeful the start of a long-awaited project in Albuquerque, will help make that mission a reality for Goodman Realty. “This has really been a vision that my father, grandfather, and myself have had since we bought the property,” said Goodman.

Planning to redevelop the old Winrock Mall into the Winrock Town Center has been fifteen years in the making. In 2015, developers said it would be finished in 2018, now four years later, crews will finally break ground this month. “Development takes a while, this has been a really complex project,” said Darin Sand, the Senior Vice President of Goodman Realty. The pandemic also didn’t help.

On May 18th, they will begin turning an empty dirt lot, into an open-air shopping district, with a hotel, IMAX movie theater, park, and a lake. There will also be apartments and offices.

“A community gathering place, a place for Albuquerquians, and out-of-town guests to spend time with one another, and participate in activities,” said Sand. Sand says they drew inspiration from entertainment districts in cities like Austin and Scottsdale. They’re ready to bring something new and exciting to Albuquerque. Goodman expects the park and lake to take about a year to finish. They will break ground on the hotel and apartments later in the year.