Winrock finalizing plans for 200-unit high-end apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest chapter in the continued redevelopment of the Winrock property has developers eyeing what’s planned as some of the first apartments on site. Developers are now working to finalize the site plan for a more than 200-unit apartment complex on the far northeast corner of the site.

The site of a former shopping mall, the Winrock Towne Center has been under redevelopment for more than a decade. Over the last two years, crews have completed demolition of several old buildings on the site, paved a new roadway through the former mall site and welcomed a larger medical services tenant, New Mexico Orthopaedics.

The mixed-use development has been planning in part for residential areas for years. While a new hotel is expected to break ground on the site in August, the planned 200-unit apartment complex would be the first long-term residential option for the property. “We feel like we’re at a tipping point,” said Darin Sand, Vice President of Development for Albuquerque-based Goodman Realty, speaking of the apartment project. “It really is a pillar to the overall development, it’s critical to realizing our vision.”

Sometimes referred to the “Lofts” project, renderings show developers are now planning to call the apartment development “The Pine Needle.” Plans show the apartment complex will have four floors of upscale apartments. At least one of the buildings will have a large courtyard. Three buildings comprise the entire development, one of which will be used for townhomes.

The project went in front of Albuquerque’s Development Review Board Wednesday, which is reviewing the technical specifications of the design. One of the few minor changes to the site includes the elimination of a right-turn lane from Pennsylvania Street on to Winrock Loop Road. “We as a team are really excited,” Sand said. “Imagine living there where you have 15 to 20 restaurants in walking, distance, a theater, a gym.”

The apartment project is expected to break ground in winter 2021. Goodman Realty says the project should take 12 to 18 months for construction. A second set of apartments is also being planned for the site, which is currently in early development stages.

Goodman Realty says it’s also in the process of designing the large park that is supposed to be a center piece of the entire development. By spring 2021, the road through the old mall site to the movie theater is expected to open to the public.