Winrock development making progress, enters new phase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Full speed ahead. That is how developers describe progress at Winrock in Uptown Albuquerque despite years of delays. Developers said new investments of more than $100 million are proof that they are committed to the city. For years, people have been wondering when Winrock will be complete. “I am looking forward to it all being done,” one Albuquerque resident told News 13 in 2016.

Darin Sand with Goodman Realty Group said while setbacks like COVID-19, planning issues, the 2008 recession, and tenants like Toys-R-Us going out of business to have delayed the project, they are moving on to a new phase with the goal of total completion now by 2025. “About three weeks ago, we started looking at developments again with the apartments, hotels and condominiums,” Sand said. “We are pretty full speed ahead with those.”

In the next 12 to 24 months, developers hope to break ground on a new park next to Dillard’s. “There will be a water feature, walking paths, outdoor performance space, cafes and kiosks,” Sand said.

Plus, they hope to break ground on a new Marriott Hotel, a second hotel and condos next to the park, apartments near Chuze Fitness and additional office buildings. “We are excited about the next phase of this project,” Sand said. “We have not been here before.”

He is also looking to get a free trolley to go down the main road which is where the old indoor mall stood before it was torn down six months ago. “It has always been our vision, and our vision has been transparent since the beginning,” Sand said. “We are doing everything we can to bring that to ahead.”

Sand raised eyebrows recently after writing public comments sent to city councilors ahead of their June 29 meeting. In the comments, Sand stated, “No longer are we looking to invest in Albuquerque.” This was in response to proposed business ordinances Sand described as “burdensome.”

This week, Sand backtracked, telling News 13 they are not moving investments outside of Albuquerque or the state and they will finish what they started here at Winrock. “We are here,” Sand said. “We are committed. We are spending money here. We need this to be a great city.”

Sand said they are currently trying to fill the completed retail space near New Mexico Orthopaedics. He said they are looking for retailers, restaurants and other medical tenants. The realty group in the past promised things like a replica of the Rio Grande and a massive climbing wall. Sand said everything that hasn’t come to fruition is still on the table to be incorporated in future plans.

Related Coverage: