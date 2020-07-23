Winrock developer releases images of planned apartments, offices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are getting a glimpse at more of the planned elements for the former Winrock Mall site at Louisiana and I-40. News 13 already showed you some of the grand plans for the site including hotels, luxury condos, shops, a park and more with a trolley connecting the different areas.

Now the developer is showing us what the four-story, 200-unit apartment complex is expected to look like. We are also seeing images of the additional retail and office space planned for the site. Developer Goodman Realty says while a number of economic factors have delayed the long-awaited project, it is on track and expected to be finished by 2025.

“We have all our neighboring cities, you go to them, and you see the cranes and development and activity, and we’re just trying to create the same environment and atmosphere at our development,” Scott Goodman. Goodman is also behind a development on San Mateo near Montgomery where the family fun center It’z used to be. That’s being converted for food manufacturing and distribution.

