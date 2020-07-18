Winrock Condo plan taking shape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE has learned more about the high-end condos planned at the Winrock development.

The Park West Condos are planned just east of the men’s Dillard’s building. They are described as luxury condos, expected to attract people like empty-nesters looking to simplify their living situation, and young professionals looking for a first home.

Developer Scott Goodman says the 40-plus people who are already on the waiting list, fit those demographics. Goodman says he thinks the locations will offer something that’s not easy to find in Albuquerque. “It’s a little cliche but, ‘live, work, play,’. That they can work at Winrock, they can shop, they can play, they can go to Dave and Buster’s, Chuze Fitness, Regal, and they can live all within the same development,” says Goodman.

The condos are expected to be move-in ready by mid-2022. The entire project, which includes more shopping and dining, a park, and a hotel, is slated to be finished by 2025.