ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Winrock development’s much-anticipated park and lake are getting closer than ever to finally opening, and now, we’re getting a closer look at some of the big additions they hope will help draw thousands of people to what’s being called a “Town Center.”

“We envision this being that town center a place for anyone who lives here, who lives in the region, or out of town to come,” said Darin Sand, Senior Vice President of Development.

After a decade, the area could be a one-of-a-kind spot in Albuquerque. Goodman Realty said they’re confident the public park should be open in spring along with amenities.

“This building right out here is going to be a bar like none other in Albuquerque. Right on the water with a patio that cantilevers over the water. It’ll be the spot for Albuquerqueans if they want to just hang out and enjoy a drink with one another,” explained Sand.

Sand stated the bar will be open year-round complete with a fire pit. Across the way will be an amphitheater for outdoor events, concerts, and weddings. The park will also have six concrete pads for food carts.

“Just enjoying the outdoors and one another and maybe even waiting for a doctor’s appointment, they’ll just sit out here or they’ll get something to eat at the food hall or one of the food carts,” said Sand.

Winrock is also planning a kids’ playground for the park. Alongside art installations and info kiosks promoting Albuquerque’s history and outdoors. The hope is that Winrock is more than just about retail.

“Enjoy one another’s company, you don’t have to come here to shop, to eat, to see your doctor, but you can, and it’ll just be in addition to all of that,” Sand.

Sand said construction on the area should be completed by the end of the year. They expect to have a grand opening for the park in the spring.