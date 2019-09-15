Winners recognized at State Fair Wine Competition Showcase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Wine tasting was a first State Fair attendees this year.

Back in June, the State Fair Wine Competition was held. But Saturday, winners were able to collect their medals at a new featured event at the State Fair Farm.

“The reason our wineries participate in this competition is that it really gives them the opportunity to brag on their hard work. It takes many years to cultivate the grapes, cultivate the wine,” aid Christopher Goblet with New Mexico Wine Growers.

It’s the first time that attendees can sample and take home bottles. People could also learn about grapes and the wine-making process by stomping in the grape barrels.