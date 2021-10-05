Winners announced for 24th America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Interview with Kim Vesely of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Modeled after the world’s oldest air race and world championships for distance gas ballooning, the America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced its unofficial winners. Teams competing see how far they can travel with the winners flying the greatest distance from the launch point at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Gas balloons are unable to refuel and once they lift off, pilots only have gas, ballast (expendable weight), instruments, and supplies they take on board with them.

This year, Team 4 including Noah Forden and Bert Padelt have been named the official winners. Kim Vesely with the Balloon Fiesta explains that the team landed at the Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airport in Texas.

The Balloon Fiesta website offers a tracking map of the competition that shows all of the teams and where they traveled. For more information on America’s Challenge and this year’s competitors, visit balloonfiesta.com/americas-challenge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES