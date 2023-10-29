ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Yard Markets was in a fall festive mood on Sunday, calling on growers to bring their best fall produce.

Local growers with the best pumpkins, seasonal fall produce, and even ornamental fall gourds took part in the pumpkin contest and harvest showcase.

Some artists even took their products and turned them into works of art.

Eileen Brooks named her winning gourd “Andy” after Audrey II from the “Little Shop of Horrors.”