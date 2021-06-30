Wings for Life offering virtual family workshops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the family together and making them stronger. Wings for Life International is hosting a series of family workshops and training that are providing tips, tools, and techniques to make life easier.

Executive Director and Founder of Wings for Life Ann Sweet talked about the workshops and when they are happening. They are live weekly for 90 minutes that includes a combination of videos, documents, audio files, presentations, and virtual discussions through Zoom.

Workshops are offered weekly, three times a week. They run Tuesday from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Thursday from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Go to wingsfli.org to see the full schedule.

