Wings For LIFE now accepting donations to assist families impacted by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking for a way to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic? Wings For LIFE International could use your help.

Executive director and founder of Wings For LIFE International Ann Edenfield Sweet discusses how you can get involved in their program to help the families of inmates. Wings for LIFE International is a nonprofit organization that aims to help the families of inmates and to break the generational cycle of incarceration.

Many people who are at home during the COVID-19 outbreak have clothing and items that they no longer use or need. Edenfield Sweet says that these items can be donated to Wings For LIFE International as the organization is now accepting donations to help families who have been impacted by the virus.

They are accepting clothing, accessories, as well as household items to fund their weekly program, Wings for L.I.F.E. (Life-skills Imparted to Families through Education). Donations can be brought to 2015 Wyoming Suite J in Albuquerque.

Edenfield Sweet explains that they currently have a contract in the works with the New Mexico Corrections Department. Wings For LIFE offers educational programming in 11 facilities and is in need of volunteers.

The Wings For LIFE 24th Anniversary Banquet has been postponed and the organization hopes to hold it on October 23 at Hotel Albuquerque. They are also in need of items for their silent and live auction.

The organization now has their own broadcast, “Wings on the Air” which airs on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 8 p.m. on KAZQ channel 32 and on KAZQ32.com.

For more information on how you can get involved with the organization, visit Wings for LIFE International’s website or Facebook page.