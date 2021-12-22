Window painter creates colorful mural on Nob Hill storefront

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new work of art is adding a fresh splash of color to the heart of Nob Hill. As the owner of Duran’s Window Painting, Marissa Duran has painted plenty of temporary and seasonal displays on local businesses.

However, this is the only permanent window mural she knows of on an Albuquerque storefront. The owners of what used to be Scot’s Dog Grooming hired Duran for the project and gave her the design.

Duran says the painting is already turning heads. “Oh, they love it! And it makes me so happy. We’ve gotten a lot of people walking by or just driving up and saying how much they like it,” said Duran.

Duran started on Monday and says it make take one more day to apply the finishing touches. Her father is helping her with the project.

