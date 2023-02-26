ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM customers reported power outages spanning all across Albuquerque on Sunday, Feb. 26. The outages were due to high winds blowing throughout the state.

All throughout Sunday and continuing into Monday, Feb. 27, crews have been working to restore power across the state. As of 8 p.m. Sunday night, around 1,518 customers were without power in the northeast of Albuquerque and 1,937 customers were without power in Valencia.

As of Monday at 2:30 p.m., PNM’s website reports that 351 customers are affected by power outages. The number of customers without power has dropped significantly following the company’s work to restore power after yesterday’s wind storm.

PNM customers who are still experiencing outages are encouraged to report the outage by texting #OUT to 78766. Restoration updates are available via text after texting #ALERT to 78766.