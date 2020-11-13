Wind and dust alert issued in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is warning residents of a low pressure system that will cross the Rocky Mountains Friday night and Saturday, generating colder temperatures and wind. Southern breezes are expected on Friday night with winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph Saturday.

The breezes will slowly decrease Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night. The City of Albuquerque warns that some blowing dust is possible Saturday and that the wind will be strong enough to disperse smoke from residential wood burning through the weekend.

Contractors and businesses with surface disturbance activities are reminded that all fugitive dust permit holders are responsible for dust control throughout the week which includes weekends. Actions to control dust include watering, adding fabric fence installation, and the application of dust suppressants.

Failure to contain or minimize dust through reasonable available control measures may result in enforcement action and penalties. Residents are asked to call 311 to report blowing dust from a construction site.

The public is asked to minimize the time spent outdoors on high wind days as it will limit exposure to elevated levels of particle pollution. Landscaping or xeriscaping property will also minimize wind-blown dust at residences.

