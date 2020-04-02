Wind Advisory issued for Albuquerque on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Albuquerque. A low-pressure system will cause gusty winds as it travels across the Rocky Mountain states.

The strongest winds are expected to occur on the west side of Albuquerque. In regions where soil has been disturbed, blowing dust is expected.

Twenty-five to 32 mph west to southwest winds are anticipated in the area with gusts around 45 mph in the afternoon. The public is encouraged to secure outdoor objects and to use extra precautions while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for Eastern New Mexico due to strong winds and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning warns residents of critical fire weather conditions.

