Wind Advisory issued for Albuquerque on Thursday

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

(courtesy National Weather Service)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Albuquerque. A low-pressure system will cause gusty winds as it travels across the Rocky Mountain states.

The strongest winds are expected to occur on the west side of Albuquerque. In regions where soil has been disturbed, blowing dust is expected.

Twenty-five to 32 mph west to southwest winds are anticipated in the area with gusts around 45 mph in the afternoon. The public is encouraged to secure outdoor objects and to use extra precautions while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for Eastern New Mexico due to strong winds and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning warns residents of critical fire weather conditions.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video