ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Students at Wilson Middle School and APS Transition Services have returned to class Tuesday afternoon. Earlier, the schools were evacuated due to reports of smoke from a portable.

At this time there is no word on what was found or where the smoke was coming from.

Students at Transition Services and Wilson MS have returned to class. — APS (@ABQschools) November 26, 2019