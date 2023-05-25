ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to the Albuquerque Sunport, passenger quantities are already matching pre-COVID-19 levels. With Memorial Day approaching and summer travel about to begin, the amount of people at the airport is only going up; the Sunport has some travel tips to help community members prepare.

Travel Tips

Arrive two hours ahead of departure time

Take advantage of self-service kiosks, airline apps, and TSA Pre-Check

Stay in touch with airlines for the most current flight information

Plan for extra time to find parking

For information on TSA policies and acceptable travel documents, visit TSA.gov

Summer Changes Coming to the Sunport

July 15 – Seasonal service kicks off from Albuquerque (ABQ) to Orlando (MCO)

September 5 – New, daily, non-stop service between ABQ and Long Beach (LGB) launches

September 5 – Daily service to Baltimore Washington International (BWI) gets reintroduced

Nonstop service to 29 destinations – the most the Sunport has offered since 2012

Improvements to the parking garage

Changes to the TSA checkpoint passenger path

“The upcoming travel season will no doubt be our busiest since the pandemic and we are eager to welcome thousands of travelers beginning this holiday weekend,” said Richard McCurley Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque. “While we are prepared to handle this season’s anticipated increase in travel, we would like passengers to be aware of the goings-on at the Sunport, especially as our Dream of Flight terminal renovation is now in full swing.”

According to the Sunport, Friday, May 26, is projected to be the busiest day of the upcoming holiday weekend, with around 2.6 million passengers in the United States expected to travel. Use the aforementioned tips and make sure to prepare in advance to account for heavy traveler traffic.