NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A reminder: many government offices in the Metro will be closed on Monday for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

In Albuquerque, most city offices, along with libraries and senior meal sites, will be closed. Trash, however, will be collected.

The BioPark will be open and ABQ Ride will run buses.

See information about Santa Fe here. To see how the day will affect Rio Rancho, click here.