ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is teaming up with a local wildlife refuge to deal with a problematic tree. Valle de Oro is donating tree limbs from the invasive Siberian elm as food for the giraffe herd.
Story continues below
- Entertainment: Concerts coming to New Mexico in 2022
- New Mexico: Tribal community receives millions for wastewater infrastructure
- Crime: Prosecutors say son of man charged in Muslim murders connected to shootings
- Rankings: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
- Always On: Props from Better Call Saul to be auctioned off
Giraffes can eat up to about 75 lbs. of food daily and get most of their nutrition from plants. This is not the first time the BioPark has worked with Valle de Oro and has teamed up with them to provide food for the elephants.