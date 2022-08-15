ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is teaming up with a local wildlife refuge to deal with a problematic tree. Valle de Oro is donating tree limbs from the invasive Siberian elm as food for the giraffe herd.

Giraffes can eat up to about 75 lbs. of food daily and get most of their nutrition from plants. This is not the first time the BioPark has worked with Valle de Oro and has teamed up with them to provide food for the elephants.