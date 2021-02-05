Wild experiences up for grabs in BioPark Society auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the right price you could name a baby otter or even dine with a bear, these are just a couple of the items up for grabs in an upcoming auction benefiting the Albuquerque BioPark. An online auction, with a wild twist. “This one is totally different because it’s all zoo-centric items,” says Events Director Taylor Pellegrini.

The New Mexico BioPark Society is hosting an auction from Sunday, Feb 7 to Tuesday, Feb. 9 to raise money for the BioPark and conservation efforts. “We’ve had to kind of be more strategic and more clever in how we’re looking a fundraising this year,” Pellegrini says.

Typically their auction items are donated from community members. But this time around many of the auction items get you up close and personal with the zoo animals. “A breakfast with hippos offering, where wearing gloves they’ll be able to throw the hippos a breakfast treat and they’ll get to eat breakfast over looking the hippo pool which will be really fun,” Pellegrini says.

A couple of bidders could also get their hands dirty if they win the full zookeeper experience, “Which could include things like waste removal,” Pellegrini says. If you’re lucky enough to be in love, you could create a very special memory during the river of lights. “Every year we get asked if people can propose at the River of Lights and we’ve never had a will you marry me sign before. So this year people can bid on being the first person to get engaged under our brand new will you marry me sign,” Pellegrini says.

Special experiences aren’t the only things up for grabs, you could also walk away with a one of a kind piece of art. “We have elephants, we have penguins that paint. My personal favorite is a hippo kiss,” Pellegrini says.

Winning won’t come easy, if you’re interested in participating you’ll want to keep a close eye on your computers. “I expect on Tuesday afternoon we’ll have some heated biding wars,” Pellegrini says. The bidding starts on Sunday.