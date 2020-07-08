News Alert
‘Wild’ art exhibit at O’Niell’s Pub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Nob Hill restaurant is showcasing some of Albuquerque’s hottest artists. These up and comers include names like Irene the elephant, Independence the bald eagle and Coil the Sonoran gopher snake. These are all animals from the zoo whose keepers have given them paint and canvas to show off their creative sides.

The paintings are on display at O’Niell’s Pub. You can also check out the paintings on the BioPark Society’s website where the artwork is for sale. The BioPark Society says the purchase of animal art directly supports the artist’s care and well-being. The animal art show runs through the end of July at O’Niell’s Pub on Central.

